Andrea Scoppa, a man known to police with links to organized crime, was found dead lying in a pool of his own blood after being gunned down in a parking lot of a gym where he would go regualrly to work out on the corner of St-Jean and Harry-Worth in Pierrefonds the this past Monday monring. According to Police, witnesses saw a suspect fleeing from the scene. Scoppa was shot multiple times in the face and was confirmed dead at the scene when police officers arrived shortly after an 8 am.
Andrea Scoppa was the brother of Salvatore Scoppa who was killed in the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel in Laval last spring while attending a family event. Salvatore was believed to be linked to the murders of four people in 2016. Four individuals were arrested last week relating to that shooting. Surete du Quebec Chief Inspector Guy Lapointe told media at the time that Salvatore Scoppa was murdered in front of his family “We know that right now Italian organized crime is trying to reorganize itself and there are individuals who are taking steps to take power, to take control...”.
Since the murder of Salvatore Scoppa last spring, the violent mafia related killings seemed to quiet down amid rumors of a truce. Knowledgeable sources speculate that what is left of the Rizzuto crime family,allegedly led by Stefano Sollicito, may not be completely dismantled and this could be the resurfacing of unsettled business and power wars. Montreal police reportedly warned Scoppa that his life may be in danger over the past few months.
The parking lot of Place Montico located on the corner of Harry-Worth and St-Jean Boulevard was closed off for investigation. Montreal police’s major crimes unit is verifying local security camera footage in search of a suspect. Police are searching for any possible witnesses that may have any information relating to the incident
