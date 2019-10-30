Charity Promotions in association with Bell Media are presenting “an Evening of Laughter” in memory of Teresa Dellar, benefiting the West Island Palliative Care Residence and Lymphoma Canada.
Teresa Dellar, the founder of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, passed away at the age of 58 this summer. She had devoted her life to easing the pain of those in their final days. The WIPCR opened in 2002 and has become a staple of the West Island community, by helping people remain with their loved ones until their final days.
The event will be a night to remember. The evening will feature several well-known comedians and Just For Laughs veterans in Montreal such as Mike Patterson, Heidi Foss, Joey Elias, Tom Whelan, Chantal Desjardins, Rodney Ramsey, Dan Laxer, and Leonard Yelle.
The evening will be hosted by CJAD’s Andrew Carter, Natasha Hall, Jay Farrar, TSN690’s Mitch Melnick, Mitch Gallo, CHOM’s Terry Dimonte and Sharon Hyland, just to name a few. There will be many more surprise guests throughout the evening as well.
The comedy show will feature raffles, a silent auction and a live DJ throughout the night to keep the festivities going.
Tickets start at $40 a person, and VIP tickets can be purchased for $150. The VIP tickets include dinner, reserved seating and a meet and greet with the comedians. For more information on the VIP tickets email ken.doran67@yahoo.com or call 514-244-5508. General admission tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite page.
Space is limited so be sure to purchase tickets soon and not miss out on this incredible evening for a great cause.
The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Pointe Claire located at 6700 Trans Canada in Pointe Claire.
