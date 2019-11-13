Amazon to open fulfilment centre in Lachine for 2020

Amazon Canada made an announcement last week that its first fulfilment centre in the province will be set up in Lachine, bringing in 300 full-time positions.
The site is expected to be up and ready for next year’s holiday season rush.
“We’re excited about our growth in Montreal, which gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers across Quebec,” said Amazon Canada Vice-President Alexandre Gagnon.
“The Greater Montreal area has a talented workforce, and we are committed to providing the area with great job opportunities that have comprehensive pay and benefits,” Gagnon added.
Workers at the centre are responsible for shipping and packing items for customers and the new Lachine employees will be part of Amazon’s global workforce of more than a half-million workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.