AJOI partners with Desjardins for One Brick at a Time campaign

Partnering with West Island Caisse Desjardins, AJOI is launching its “One Brick at a Time” program to raise funds for its Ricochet project to build a homeless shelter for youth in the West Island.
“In a territory where affordable housing is scarce, where social housing is non-existent and where the culture of appearance is important, the West Island youth who find themselves in precarious situations use strategies that keep them invisible,” said AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest de L’Île) Executive Director Tania Charron.
One myth the non-profit agency has been fighting against is the notion that there are no homeless on the West Island, while Charron cited a recent study noting that “25.8 % of downtown homeless youth come from the suburbs of Montreal.”
“Ricochet is a solution to the residential instability and social exclusion of young adults that we at AJOI are working to resolve, with extremely limited resources,” said Charron.
The need for a place to stay and fighting being homeless are the biggest requests area youth make to AJOI considering it “was addressed 976 times last year alone,” said Charron. “That is the reason why we need the support of the community.”
The “One Brick at a Time” project started last week and will run until mid-February and will entail two major fundraising events, such as a virtual wall in partnership with the financial institution where participants “ will be able to purchase different sizes and colors of bricks and will be able to leave a personalized message, as the virtual wall will be built thanks to the purchase of virtual bricks.”
This November, a rock and roll show is being organized as well as a Casino Night for February.
To learn more about AJOI and its program, consult them online via www.ajoi.info.
