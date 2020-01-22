AJOI hosts 4th Annual Casino Night for Ricochet Project

For its fourth annual Casino Night, AJOI (Action Jeunesse Ouest de L’Île-Bizard) is hoping to raise $50,000 for the Ricochet Project, a homeless shelter to be built in the West Island to provide local young people with safe shelter.
The poker tournament and casino night fundraiser is taking place Saturday Feb. 22 in Dorval at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Center and along with partner Caisse Desjardins de l’Ouest-de-l’Île, it will mark the end of a year-long campaign.
The #OneBrickAtATime project began in October 2019 with donors purchasing virtual bricks that help “bring us closer to our goal of creating the first emergency shelter resource for young adults in the West Island. You have until February 22, 2020 to buy your brick,” said AJOI Executive Director Tania Charron.
“Ricochet is a solution to the residential instability and the social exclusion of young adults, which AJOI is working hard on with extremely limited resources,” Charron said. “Homelessness is the problem most addressed by the beneficiaries of AJOI’s services and was addressed 976 times in the past year alone.
“AJOI needs the support of the community to carry out its emergency shelter project. This resource is necessary to preserve the dignity of young people going through difficult challenges in life and wishes to welcome them and give them the necessary tools for a better start in life,” said Charron.
The fun starts at 3:30 p.m. and $20 buys the player 10,000 in chips usable for the roulette and 21 tables. There is also a poker tournament with a $60 entry fee that also includes a meal sponsored by Pointe Claire’s Moe’s Bar & Grill.
Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online via https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/tournoi-de-poker-soiree-casino-ajoi-2020-tickets-85003512795.
You can also call 514.675.4450 and to buy a virtual brick, go online via www.ricochetwestisland.com/home.
