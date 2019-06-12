AJOI awarded by Health Minister

At the recently held Health and Social Services Network Awards of Excellence ceremony in Quebec City, West Island non-profit agency AJOI was awarded the Prevention, Promotion and Protection of Health and Well-being Award by Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann.
“This recognition from the health network is a great achievement for our organization which, for more than 11 years, has been offering services of listening, support, accompaniment and referral to young vulnerable people aged 12 to 25 years old struggling with different issues such as homelessness, substance abuse, physical or mental health problems, poverty, isolation, etc,” said AJOI Executive Director Tania Charron.
Charron noted that since AJOI’s inception, Charron and her team have “made more than 35,000 targeted interventions” in help geared towards West Island youth in difficulty by creating “ meaningful relationships with a marginalized clientele, which does not go naturally towards existing resources and the traditional offer of services.”
Criteria for the award includes programs and events that “focus on the promotion, prevention and protection of the health of the population. As a result, AJOI designs projects in the light of emerging youth issues observed on the streets, and thus contributes to improving the living conditions of vulnerable individuals,” said Charron.
“ AJOI aims to improve the quality of life of young people and to break the denial of poverty on its territory,” said the executive director. “It wants to create healthy and safe environments for the population in a humanistic, individualized and empowerment approach.”
To learn more about AJOI, its programs as well as the Ricochet Project, a shelter designed to help those 18 to 35 who have nowhere to stay, visit them online via www.ajoi.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.