ADM: “Safety and security of passengers, employees and airport visitors is a priority”

The ADM (Aéroports de Montréal) released a statement pertaining to strategies being used for travellers regarding the coronavirus outbreak stating that they are aware “of increasing concerns that passengers may have regarding the coronavirus and wishes to point out that safety and security of passengers, employees and airport visitors is a priority.”
ADM is working in partnership with the the Public Health Agency (PHAC) of Canada and WHO (World Health Organization) and recent data has ADM noting that “the PHAC has currently assessed the risk of coronavirus to be low for Canadians.”
An awareness campaign has begun at the Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport “by posting messages on arrivals screens reminding passengers to inform a border service officer if they are experiencing flu symptoms... an additional health screening question has been added to electronic border kiosks in the customs hall and PHAC also has screening officers on site.”
The PHAC also has an information kiosk to help international passengers arriving in Canada. Direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai by Air Canada are still suspended and will not begin again until the end of February.
