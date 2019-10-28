Dollard-des-Ormeaux home owner, mom and foster mom Charlotte Gibson built a spooky maze for Halloween in front of her home located on rue Leslie.
Gibson’s traditional haunted Halloween maze dates back 35 years. She started off with just a few homemade items including a mannequin made with one of the only two pairs of jeans her husband owned at the time which she stuffed with leaves. “He didn’t appreciate it” she said laughing.
Over the years Gibson collected materials from dumpsters around town and purchased items at garage sales which she recycled into craft projects that became pieces of the puzzle that contribute to her overall annual maze layout. Gibson told The Suburban “The imagination has no limits” a lesson she passes on to her children who she encourages to participate in putting together the maze project each year.
At present, her Halloween creation is made up of 16 indoor sections, each one displaying a spooky theme. Next to the entrance in the center of the massive and impressive outdoor display is a freaky homemade “photo booth” style set up. The entrance room is called ‘the nursery’ and is filled with scary looking baby dolls. Each room has a unique theme. Some of the other rooms include a clown room, a fallen angel room and a witch’s room.
The intricate set up is a testament of Gibson’s hard work. Gibson describes the project as “having fun with nothing” and the entire masterpiece is an example of exactly how that can be done.
