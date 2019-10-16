The Spring 2019 floods marked the rebirth of a community effort that first arose in the Spring 2017 floods through a human chain during and after the destruction hit. When the alarm bells went off all over social media and various news channels, the first responders were neighbours and civilian community members. Police, firefighters, even the army were overwhelmed with support from likeminded people thinking they are “just doing their job”, because overnight it seemed that every West Islander woke up on the same side of the bed and said to themselves; this is our duty to our neighbours. That duty was carried out tirelessly for weeks.
Patch, a local community member who came to the rescue with his pick up truck describes the event as a fog. Like many he had the innate sense of urgency to tend to his fellow neighbours in need and did so day after day until his truck gave out at which point, he continued on foot.
In the midst of the chaos, Johanne Hudon-Armstrong and Benoit Langevin formed a project management team both online and, on the ground, to steer the generous intentions and hard work of the people who came to volunteer into an organized and systematic organism.
Many citizens offered to share their homes as refuge to complete strangers for the simple reason that they were neighbours in need. Others conducted food drives and delivered necessities to isolated residents.
To mark all this Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis organized a commemorative event last Thursday night to thank all West Islanders for their kindness, generosity and resilience. He remembers the flood as ‘a tragic event that brought the community together’ and that ‘reinforced ties with neighbours and friends’. Mayor Beis took great pride in thanking everyone for their manifestation of resilience in a time of need. Everyone in attendance were awed at the grandeur of the event featuring stars Marie-Mai, Radio-Radio and Jonas which ended with a spectacular display of fireworks while “we are the champions” was sung by the collective artists on a surprise pop up stage in the middle of the crowd.
In the words of volunteer and spokesman Daniel Elie Khouri “What was a tragic despair had quickly become a pursuit of hope”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.