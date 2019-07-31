Interested in being part of a “Glamorous Life” for at least an evening? Well, think no further as in a little over three weeks international musicians like Simple Plan, Kiefer Sutherland and of course Sheila E. will be transforming the large parking area beside the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall into an outdoor music festival this coming Saturday, August 24th.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for reserved ticket holders and general admission at 5:30 with the shows beginning at 6 p.m. where there will be over 200 tables set up outside with dozens of eateries and restaurants showcasing their dishes that include Baton Rouge, Dundees, Kitchen 73 and Trattoria Lanni to name a few.
A portion of the ticket sales will go towards The Simple Plan Foundation, a charity created by the band almost 15 years ago that helps young people dealing with terminal illness or life threatening disease as well as Friends for Mental Health and Lymphoma Canada.
Other acts prior to the headliners will include Backtraxx, Ari Skye and the Hi Fins. There is plenty of free parking on site
The 15th edition of Stranger sin The night will take place on Saturday, august 24th at the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall located at 13,665 Pierrefonds Boulevard and because the stage, dining and viewing areas can be protected, the show will go on even if there is rain.
To find out more about this year’s edition of Strangers in the Night, visit their website at www.strangersinthenight.ca.
