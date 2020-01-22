Montreal firefighters battled a blaze in freezing weather early on Saturday morning at a house located on Westpark Blvd. south of Pierrefonds Blvd. in response to a 911 call received at approximately 1 a.m.
A 38-year-old woman, a two-year-old toddler and a seven-year-old child managed to escape the flames. The family were woken by a knock on their door in the middle of the night by good Samaritans who noticed unusual smoke emanating from their home. They offered up space in their vehicle for the mother and her children to take up shelter from the freezing cold while waiting for emergency services to arrive at the scene.
The trio were transported to the hospital for precautionary treatment due to the nature of the incident.
The frigid weather and heavy snowfall made for additionally harsh working conditions for the firefighters who worked diligently to subdue the flames.
The cause of the house fire is currently unknown, however, the incident is not being investigated as a criminal act, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
