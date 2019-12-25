A holiday miracle emerged despite a tragic loss

The West Island Assistance Fund (WIAF) issued a call for an emergency toy drive on December 10{sup}th{/sup} after their headquarters burnt down earlier last week.
WIAF was established in 1966 primarily as a food bank and was later expanded to meet the basic needs of the West Island community. With the holiday season just around the corner, hundreds of West-Island families depend on the foundation to provide gifts to their children in light of various holiday celebrations. Urgent aid was requested by the foundation to the community and they received an overwhelming response of moral and material support. In less than 24 hours, the toy donations they received was already sufficient.
{span}Associate Director of WIAF, Nathalie Beland told The Suburban that for the moment they are in reactive mode and are motivated by the ongoing need of those that they serve “There is no time to settle, we are managing the emergencies, we still have a clientele to serve.” When asked how they are managing to move forward, she replied “Little miracles each day, the overwhelming support from our community, partage action and the borough.” She explained to The Suburban that the Christmas baskets, toy drive and their mission to meet their commitments to their clientele is their priority. “We will rebuild, but we are focusing on what needs to be done right now.”
