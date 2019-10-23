It started last year but rainy weather prevented a lot of people from visiting, but this year there are big plans for a haunted street in Sainte Anne-de-Bellevue for kids of all ages to enjoy this coming Halloween.
On St. Hyacinthe Street in the southern portion of the city, friends and neighbours have been hard at work getting the entire street ready to scare and surprise the littlest residents and their parents.
“Even though it rained last year, we got great word of mouth,” co-organizer and street resident Chantal Gauthier told The Suburban. “We have been decorating the whole street, as it is really a team effort.”
Because it is a street event, neighbours have pitched in, including a former resident who donated signs for the vent through his printing company.
The idea for creating an entire haunted street is due to the fact that “there are not as many kids in the south and so instead of having them walk to a lot of homes for a bit of candy, they can all come here and gather in a safe and scary space,” Gauthier said.
There will be different candy stations, dancing skeletons, inflatable creeps, some animatronic scares and the residents will all be dressed for the occasion.
There will also be a haunted house and a mystery bucket sure to gross out and delight participants.
“We want this to be a yearly event and eventually we want to take over the Main Street,” said Gauthier, who got the approval from the city to close off the street and has been talking to area merchants for sponsorship.
The fun starts at 3 p.m. on Halloween and runs until 9 p.m. and all are welcome.
