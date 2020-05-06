Baie D’Urfe resident Kian Armas, 14, wanted to purchase a new laptop, so he set out on a mission to make some money during quarantine. Kian’s grandmother brought up a huge basket of seeds from their basement and just like that, Kian began his new fresh produce business venture.
Inspired by one of his schoolteacher's love for planting, Kian turned to his educator for some gardening advice to keep his plants healthy to sell. “One of my teachers from school taught me how to plant, he gave me tips on how to make them grow.” Kian told The Suburban.
A friend of Kian’s mother provided the graphic design for the project’s publicity, which Kian’s mother posted on her social media platform. “He is a great kid, and projects like these help him develop his interests and skills, Kian’s mother, Heidy Poisonneault wrote to The Suburban. "Kian is becoming very independent both in setting his own objectives and creating ways to reach them.”
“I was surprised by the amount of attention that my project got,” Kian said. “If this goes well, then I will definitely continue. It’s a great way to make money.”
Kian is working on coming up with a name for his company and already began to make plans with a local business to distribute his vegetables at a “pick up point” easily identifiable to his prospective customers.
At the moment, Kian has more than 500 plants that will be ready for harvest by the end of May, including orange peppers, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, parsley, broccoli, squash and pumpkin.
