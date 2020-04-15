NDG MNA Kathleen Weil says that she’s pleased “and amazed,” to see how well NDG’s community leaders have stepped up to help growing numbers of vulnerable people – mostly seniors – “who really need our help to make it through this crisis.”
“Food security is the big issue,” said Weil. “Of course, there’s a lot to do, but food security for vulnerable seniors is a priority, and we’re determined to do something about it.”
During an extensive telephone interview with The Suburban, Weil said that it took her at least a week to get used to working with assorted social media links, and based upon her own experience, she believes the present crisis will change the way business is done all over the world.
“Of course, we’ve maintained some regular schedules (such as caucus meetings) but thanks to the new tele- working software, we’re available all day, everyday, and we’re getting a lot done.”
As the government knew the pandemic was on its way, Weil told The Suburban that her office had plenty of time to get ready. As everybody began to work with assorted web-based networking tools, Weil’s office became a vital network link between the government and local community groups “who recognized their own priorities.”
Following the formation of a “round table” that included all of NDG’s local community leaders — including both the local CIUSSS and NDG’s Community Council — further discussion focused upon borough priorities that stressed food security for house-bound seniors. As ever, language issues hampered efforts to reach out to hungry seniors who spoke neither French nor English, but within days, both the NDGCC and Miguel Cristancho’s Bienvenue NDG quickly took care of the problem. Round Table decisions also helped Gerry Lafferty’s New Hope Centre set up a new food distribution network for hundreds of local seniors after Lafferty lost most of his volunteers due to age- assorted quarantines issues. Round Table decisions also did a lot to help the NDG Community Food Centre (formerly known as the NDG Food Depot) cope with a new surge of hungry people – including many students – who no longer have the funds they need to buy food.
“All of these organizations are doing exceptional work,” said Weil. “and I’m so happy to be in a position to work with all of these people during this crisis.”
When asked what she would take away from this experience, she said that on a personal level, “I’ve never been so proud, so fulfilled to be part of this huge effort to help people make it through this crisis.” On a professional level, she also believes that there’s no looking back because the crisis has done a lot to expose problems that must be dealt with in order to better deal with similar situations in the future.
“While it’s a shame to see what’s happening to our senior citizens, we must do something about poverty in the city,” she said. “Poverty will always be the weak link.”
