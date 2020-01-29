Two years after the city paid RSC (Rebuts Solides Canadiens) $29 million to maintain their recycling operations following the collapse in the Asian demand for raw recycled paper, the company announced last Friday, it was closing down all four of its local recycling operations in and around the city at the end of its contracts.
According to city executive member Jean-François Parenteau, the city is determined to maintain its recycling operations, “and we will make adjustments as necessary.”
During a brief city hall media scrum that was held following last Friday afternoon’s meeting with provincial environment minister Benoit Charette and RSC Group executives, Parenteau announced that the city would continue to maintain its assorted recycling operations because sending raw material to assorted landfill sites “is not an option for us.”
As the RSC group continued to maintain its operations in both the Miron Quarry and the city’s own $40M Lachine recycling plant that was recently opened last year, the city is now paying the price for having placed all of its eggs in a single contractor’s basket. While hundreds of bales of “mixed paper’”remain stacked under the snow in the Miron quarry continue to provide ample visual evidence about the problems facing the recycling industry, RSC executives continue to blame a flaccid Asian market and its deflated price for recycled paper as the major cause for its problems.
When compared to an average $120 per ton that was the going price for a ton of mixed paper in 2017, Asian firms now consider Canadian ‘mixed paper’ bales as “garbage,” worth little more than $25 to $30 per tonne. However, as Trans-Continental – a local printing firm – recently revealed that it’s getting an easy $115 to $120 per ton for its scrap paper, the facts indicate that the city must “raise the bar” and improve its recycling operations if they wish to produce an acceptable product that will maintain its position within the Asian market. The city has already done what it could to help RSC survive the initial train wreck caused by the market’s melt-down, Friday’s meeting demonstrates that both the city and the province refused to provide RSC with a second “golden parachute” while it continues to consider its options.
While some – including opposition councillor Francesco Miele – accuse the Plante administration of “improvising” its plans about what to do with the city’s recycling file, reports indicate that executive committee member Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde has already been working on plans to further improve the city’s assorted recycling policies for months. Her recommendations are anxiously awaited.
