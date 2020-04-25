Jeff Begley,president of the FSSS-CSN union that represents most of the province’s orderlies and assorted nursing assistants, calls the current tragic situation in CHSLDs“... a crying shame,” but reminds that it’s been years since his union warned the government about problems in seniors residences, “...and it’s been years since they stopped listening.”
“There’s got to be some kind of balance between the usual complaints and constructive criticism,” he said, “...but it’s hard not to panic because we saw this coming, and it’s been years since we’ve been warning the government that something terrible is going to happen if they don’t do something about it.”
During an extensive interview with The Suburban, Begley described how almost two decades of assorted budget cuts reduced senior care to a bare-bones environment that currently defines and threatens both life and welfare for some of the most vulnerable people in the province. Aside from reduced services, Begley also discussed how the previous government’s reforms – better known as the ‘Barrette Reforms’ - transformed an already bad situation into “...nothing less than a train wreck!”
“We did what we could to warn them, but they didn’t want to listen so now we’re forced to deal with the consequences,” he said.
Although Premier Legault recently described orderlies and assorted nursing assistants as “...Québec’s guardian angels,” Begley does not appreciate how the premier recently complained as to how thousands of hospital employees were not showing up for work.
“Maybe the premier should take a closer look at the numbers before he starts making those kind of accusations,” he said.
Audibly annoyed, Begley reminded The Suburban that over 25% of the people who have already tested positive for COVID happen to be hospital personnel after which he also mentioned that “...just doing their job,” has already cost the lives of at least two orderlies and one doctor.
“Most of our members happen to be women,” he said. “Some are pregnant while others have to stay home with the kids because schools and daycares are closed, and they don’t want to bring the virus home.”
As the virus continues to work its way through both hospitals and numerous long-term assisted living centres, Begley also mentioned that the premier understands that it’s a serious problem, and that the government is now ready to sit down and “...take a serious look at the situation in order to work something out.” While he admits that money is still very much the issue in much the same way as it’s been since 2015, he also said the government should think about putting a fixed amount of money on the table instead of paying out a percentage such as the previous 8% recently offered to front-line care workers. Last week Premier Legault offered a new $21.25 per hour rate for anyone willing to work in the CHSLDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.