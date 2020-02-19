TMR residents vote ‘YES’ to get their new sports centre

During last Sunday’s referendum, an overwhelming majority of those who turned out voted in favor of the town’s proposed $48.7 million dollar sports and community centre. Turnout was 39% of the 14,106 eligible voters. The Yes side garnered 3,173 votes while 2,312 voted against the plan.
“It was a hard campaign,” said TMR’s Mayor Philippe Roy. “I considered it to be a chance to get our information out there, because a lot of people told us that they were concerned about the project because they didn’t really know enough about it (and what it would cost) in order to support it.”
Roy was visibly tired, but relieved as the ‘Yes’ side began to rack up the numbers he needed to go ahead with the town’s big project. As the sports centre is the town’s first initiative in over half a century, opponents believed that it was too much and too expensive for a town where taxes are already a big issue for many homeowners. However, while its external architecture does a lot to refer back to the town’s successful Reginald Dawson Library, the new centre will include three pools, a well-equipped double gymnasium, a weight room, an indoor track and assorted studios in a building that’s meant to define the town for the century’s next generations. As far as TMR Councillor John Miller is concerned, “it’s good value for our money,” especially as the veteran councillor remembers how plans for the town’s original sports centre came to grief during the early 1990s when several members of the town’s council balked at the $8 million that it would cost to build the new centre.
“So now it’s going to cost us $48 million, but we’re going to leave something for our grandchildren,” said Miller.
