At today’s Covd update, Premier Legault thanked the more than 12,000 people who have registered on the jebenevole.ca website following his call yesterday for more volunteers particularly in food banks.
He reported that the numbers have gone up. There were ten more deaths in the past twenty-four hours bringing Quebec’s total to 18. The number of cases has risen to 2,021, an Increase of 392. The increase in cases has been relatively steady the past number of days as testing has gone up considerably . 141 people are in hospital with fifty of them in ICU. Over 35,000 people have tested negative.
Premier Legault also announced that GST/TVQ payments do not have to be remitted until June 30th in order to help businesses. He also underlined that Montreal and the Eastern Townships are the two regions with the most cases and asked that people not travel to or between the areas if at all possible.
