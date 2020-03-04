Suburban exclusive: CDN-NDG’s Mayor Montgomery speaks out

Barely a month following the confrontation with Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante that forced her out of Projet Montreal, Mayor Sue Montgomery is still waiting to see what evidence the city has against Annalisa Harris – her chief of staff. “Where’s the evidence?” asked Montgomery. “What has the city got against this woman?”
During last week’s extensive interview with The Suburban, Montgomery was angry as she described the events that led up to her expulsion from Mayor Valérie Plante’s party.
“I’m not mad at Valérie (Plante) as much as I’m disappointed in her,” said Montgomery. “I just wish she had stood up for me in much the same way as I’m standing up for Annalisa.”
According to Montgomery, trouble started last September when she began to question some of the answers she received from veteran borough director Stéphane Plante about the borough’s budget. Following further questions about a specific issue in reference to the borough’s decades-old ‘Empress’ file, Montgomery asked for an independent investigation into the borough’s management because of an incident that caused her to lose confidence in the borough director’s veracity. While the borough’s director dismissed the issue as nothing more than “...an honest mistake,” Montgomery knew that she couldn’t work with him anymore “...because I couldn’t trust him.”
When asked about the situation, Plante told The Suburban that, “...considering the circumstances,” he didn’t want to talk about the issue.
“I wasn’t the only one who wanted him to go, but I wanted to do things properly,” said Montgomery.
Unfortunately, the investigation turned against Harris after which Alan Bond, the city’s comptroller-general, came up with the much-discussed yet never seen ‘confidential report” in which two anonymous denunciations against Harris for ‘psychological harassment’ compelled Mayor Plante to ask Montgomery to fire her chief of staff. Although Mayor Plante also mentioned that the borough director was also set to ‘retire’, “...but Harris has to go too.”
“I couldn’t believe it! I was being asked to fire my chief of staff without any kind of due process based upon evidence that no one – including the mayor – has ever seen,” said Montgomery. “So I said no!”
Although Montgomery does acknowledge that Mayor Plante recognized that “...this is bull---t,” she also said that “...this has got to go away,” when she offered Harris a job at Projet Montreal headquarters where, contrary to previous media reports, she was supposed to help manage next year’s election campaign.
“Just to be clear, I told Annalisa that she could quit, that she could take the new job, or that she could continue to work for me as my Chief of Staff, but she could be sure that I was not going to fire her,” said Montgomery.
Following her expulsion from Plante’s Projet Montréal, Montgomery also mentioned that she was “...disappointed” with how her former PM colleagues dealt with the issue, but she’s content with her decision because “...it’s all about transparency, and sometimes you have to do more than simply talk about what you believe is the right thing to do.”
