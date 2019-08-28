While local cycling activists continue to believe that police “are carrying out operations that specifically target cyclists,” city police officials said they’re simply doing their job.
Following a recent Toronto Sun report that cites how SPVM traffic officers issued 12,285 traffic tickets for cycling offenses in Montreal compared to the 292 tickets that were issued for the same offences in Toronto during the same year, SPVM road safety and traffic Commander Samaki-Eric Soumpholphakdy told the media that the police were simply doing their job.
While Soumpholphakdy agrees that there’s a limit as to how much enforcement will reduce accidents on the road, he did mention that “we do believe that when a person gets a ticket, it can increase their awareness of the rules of the road.”
While there are plenty of reasons why the police might want to crack down on the city’s cyclist community, Soumphophalkdy said the police especially want to reduce the risk for road users (especially cyclists and pedestrians) who are most likely to get hurt if they have an accident. Of the 12,285 tickets that were issued in 2018, the four main offenses included 2,887 tickets for “burning” a red light, another 2,199 for riding with headphones, 2,190 for failing to stop at a stop sign and another 1,388 for not respecting the city’s road signs.
Although she supports the police when they give tickets to reckless cyclists who are sometimes a real danger to other cyclists and pedestrians, Suzanne Lareau believes the SPVM is going too far when they start issuing tickets for minor infractions such as a missing reflector or failing to make a full stop at a stop sign when there are no moving cars at the intersection.
As it takes a lot of energy for a cyclist to make a full stop, she believes that both the city and its police should consider a stop sign to be the equivalent of a yield sign during which a cyclist could slow down, take a look and move on.
While SPVM Traffic Chief André Dufresne dutifully defended his department’s rigid traffic enforcement policies, he also reminded reporters that last year’s 12,285 tickets issued for assorted cycling offenses made up only 13 percent of all the tickets issued by the SPVM for assorted road code violations.
