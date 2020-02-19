So why can’t Montreal get rid of its recycled paper?

Two years after the city paid RSC (Rebuts Solides Canadiens) $29M to maintain their recycling operations following the collapse of the Asian markets for recycled paper, the company announced that as of last week, it was planning to close down all four of its local recycling operations in and around the city. During a brief city hall media scrum that was held following a meeting with provincial environment minister Benoit Charette and various RSC Group executives, city executive member Jean-François Parenteau announced that the city would continue to maintain its assorted recycling operations because sending the city’s recyclable material to assorted landfill sites “...is not an option for us.”
While hundreds of ‘mixed paper’ bales stacked under the snow in the Miron quarry provide ample visual evidence about the problems facing the recycling industry, RSC executives continue to blame all of their problems on flaccid Asian markets and their depressed prices for recycled paper. Compared to the days when red hot markets were prepared to pay an average $123 per ton for a bale full of mixed paper in 2017,recycling was good business for companies that paid up to $60 per ton to produce a single bale of paper. However, times have changed, and Asian brokers now consider Canadian ‘mixed paper’ bales as “...garbage,” worth little more than $25 to $30 dollars per ton. While there’s still a lot of talk about fixed markets and fixed prices on the part of a few big Asian clients, further research indicates that Trans-Continental – a local printing firm – is still being paid anywhere from $115 to $120 per ton for their clean bales full of scrap paper. Based upon the superior quality of the printing company’s product, the facts indicate that both the city and RSC must ‘raise the bar’ and improve their recycling operations if they wish to maintain their long-term financial feasibility.
As the Plante administration’s goal is to “...offer efficient and flexible management of residual materials while acting on the technological, economic and cultural infrastructure and service fronts,” the city must begin to reduce waste at the source in order to divert over 85% of its debris from assorted landfill sites. While the plan is meant to “...mobilize stakeholders,” in order to keep up to 70% of the city’s recyclable waste out of landfill by 2025, the city’s plan is falling far short of its goal because as of last year, - five years short of its target date – the city only managed to recycle 48% of its recyclables. And as the city’s off-island landfill sites are known to have barely 10 years to go before they’re due to be filled and covered over, recycling has become a serious issue for a city that no longer knows what to do with its mounting piles of garbage.
