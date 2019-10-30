So what happens when the lights go out?

Seventy –five years after the Godbout administration first began to buy up all of the province’s assorted power utilities, Québec created a single power company that still dominates power generation and distribution throughout the province to this day. As Hydro-Québec is still one of the singular achievements of Québec’s ‘Quiet Revolution’, it does a lot to define what people mean when they say “Québec sait faire!” While the entire province still emits a collective groan when they receive their February Hydro bill, the population knows that they still pay some of the cheapest rates on the continent thanks to “their” Hydro–Québec.
But just as every chain is only as strong as its weakest link, Hydro-Québec is no different, and once the lights go out, there’s always that lingering question as to when they will come back on again.
While losing power – for one reason or another — is a fairly routine event in the regions, long-term residents usually resort to gas-powered generators to supply the volts they need to keep a light going and to charge a few batteries. But living in the city changes everything because once you lose power for more than just a few hours, it’s easy to understand just how much we depend upon those free-flowing electrons in order to get on with our lives.
Based upon what happened in the city back in 1998, residents still remember how an early morning drizzle turned into the perfect storm that effectively destroyed the utility’s distribution network that normally shipped millions of kilowatts throughout the province. Within hours after the ice collapsed power lines throughout the province, most of southern Quebec – including Montreal – lost power for a total of nine days. As the temperature began to drop, homes began to get cold and people could not cook all that food that was slowly beginning to thaw in their freezer. The streets were dark, the schools were closed, and people began to flock to the hospitals where emergency diesel-fed generators provide the power they required to get warm and to charge their phones.
Although there was some minimal power, emergency measures channeled it to the city’s hospitals and the public transport system so that a minimal skeleton staff could maintain the city’s extensive infrastructure. As there was no available water for fire protection, there was a high risk of fire because some people were using their summer barbecues to heat up their apartments. To their credit, the city’s community organizations stepped up and began to organize shelter for seniors and young families who did not have the means to seek shelter from the storm. Aside from a few deaths due to carbon monoxide poisoning, the storm cost residents and business interests millions of dollars as multiple tons of ruined food ended up in landfill sites while city work crews began to work overtime to clean up the mess on the streets.
Within a few days, life got back to normal but both the city and its people now know what to do if, and when another morning’s drizzle turns into the perfect storm.
Next week: How to prepare your home for an extended black-out.
