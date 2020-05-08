Snowbirds roar to make Canadian spirits soar

The Canadian Armed Forces world famous Aerobatic unit the Snowbirds is on a cross-Canada mission called Operation Inspiration. The tour kicked-off in Nova Scotia and on Thursday the unit flew over Montreal before continuing on to Cornwall, Ottawa and the Gatineau region.
The squad not only honours the frontline workers on the tour as their classic formations are drawing the attention of countless people who took to balconies, roof tops and other vantage points to witness the precision flying.
