Thirty one years after they first began to stage Shakespeare’s plays in local parks all over the city, it’s safe to say that the Repercussion Theatre is all grown up as yet another generation gets to hear what this company has to say about the ‘alternative now’ that defines both Shakespeare’s work – and his genius.
“We don’t just present Shakespeare’s plays,” said Amanda Kellock. “We enter into a dialogue with them.”As the company’s artistic director, Kellock states that Repercussion seeks “... to explore the major issues of our time,” in much the same way as Shakespeare used the theatre as a way to ‘...hold a mirror up to nature’. And based upon what their audience saw last week in Westmount Park, Repercussion’s solid production of Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ does a lot to reflect the double standards that define our own dark and troubled times.
Four hundred years after Shakespeare first wrote about hypocrisy in high places, it’s still up to Duke Vincenzo to restore order amid the corruption and corrupted officials in his city. Without giving away too many spoilers, ‘Measure for Measure’ is one of Shakespeare’s ‘problem’ plays with a plot that does a lot to defy reason and logic in a rational world. However, it’s a night out at the theatre, and Kellock wisely doesn’t try to solve the plot’s problems as much as she plunges into the play’s ambiguities that have lasted for centuries.
Aside from Kellock’s direction, Bryan Doubt deserves a lot of credit for the work he did to pull Shakespeare’s 400 year-old diction into the 21st century. Amy Keith did a good job of using the entire park to provide space all the space she needs for her busy actors and Diana Uribe’s costumes were both interesting and an asset for the play’s actors – especially those with multiple roles.
Please consult Repercussion Theatre's website for future park dates over the summer
