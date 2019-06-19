During last week’s conference, Seniors Action Québec once again proved that it’s determined to provide local seniors with the information they need about available resources that can provide them with the tools they need to confront and improve their quality of life. Aside from its title, the ‘Going Down the Yellow Brick Road’ conference was an informative and timely piece of work that had a lot to say about what seniors can expect when they must deal with the province’s R.A.M.Q. – its massive Régie d’Assurance Médicale du Québec. As geriatric health care issues continued to dominate the day’s discussion, Nurse Mary Sullivan talked about what happens to seniors after they begin to make their way through the city’s assorted senior health care resources.
“We look at everything,” said Mary Sullivan. “Mobility, skin integrity, nutrition, elimination, cognition...everything!” While positive and upbeat, Sullivan’s dry delivery made it obvious that every effort will be made to send you home in as good or better shape than you were when you were first seen in the hospital’s emergency room. “Keep moving, keep drinking, keep eating,” said Sullivan. “Keep on living!”
Following Dr. Wendy Chui’s short description of geriatric health care and what it means for senior citizens who are just getting used to the idea that they’re finally ‘older’ people, Montreal’s well-known Dr. Mitch Shulman told his audience to do whatever they could to stay out of the hospital’s emergency room. “Stay healthy,” he said. “Get some exercise, lose weight, don’t smoke, and eat at least four to five portions of fruits and vegetables per day.”While that sounds like pretty standard advice, Dr. Shulman also said that “...whatever you do, stay out of the hospital’s emergency room.”
As the acting director of Emergency Medicine at the (former) Royal Victoria Hospital, with extensive experience in emergency wards all over the city, Dr. Shulman was in a good position to explain what really goes on in the city’s over-worked and under-staffed emergency rooms. Aside from describing Montreal’s ambulance service “...as one of the worst in North America,” he went on to tell his audience that unless it’s a real emergency “...like a heart attack or a stroke,” it’s always a good idea to use the system’s alternatives instead of going to the hospital.
“Check out your local resources such as the local C.S.S.T and your local ‘Super’ clinics,” said Shulman. “They often have the resources you need that you won’t find in the hospital’s emergency ward.”While it’s always a good idea to put together a personal file with a list of all your allergies, your prescriptions, and any kind of personal information in case you must go to the hospital’s emergency ward, all three of the morning’s speakers said that it’s always a good idea to manage your own health and to remain as well and as happy as possible rather than wait for the stress and anxiety that defines a visit to the local hospital’s emergency ward.
