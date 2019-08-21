During last week’s regular city council meeting, city councillors finally adopted the motion that will allow a new high-end apartment complex to replace the presently vacant institutional building located at 500 Claremont at the corner of Windsor Avenue.
“We’re grateful the process has come to a conclusion, and now we can start work,” said Gideon Pollack – the project’s developer – during a recent interview.
Although the original project had already been the subject of a detailed approval process before it finally gained the city’s initial approval, Pollack raised the bar when he asked the city if he could increase the number of new apartments from 16 units up to 20, after which he also planned to add 9 new parking spots. As any change to the project would be subject to the city’s by-law for non-conforming projects, the city had to initiate a new approval process, including a second registry protocol that would have called for a local referendum if the project’s opponents rallied the 122 signatures they required to stop the project. As only 77 people bothered to come out to sign the register, the project’s opponents lacked the number of signatures (45) they needed to call for a referendum to stop the project. While disappointed, opposition leader Elizabeth Curry admitted that the council’s approval was legal even if she believes that it was “...undemocratic” to hold a referendum during Québec’s traditional summer holiday. She also questioned the inclusion of a specific ‘contiguous’ zone that runs along the north side of Sherbrooke all the way over to Metcalf, as she doubts that residents within that particular zone would bother to come out to sign a project “...that doesn’t really affect them much, if at all.”
“Not true,” said Tom Thompson – a Sherbrooke Street resident who backs the new apartment project. “One must think of the larger issues if one is to make any kind of reasonable decision about any kind of development in this city.”
During an extensive telephone interview, Thompson reminded The Suburban that within a few years, a third of the city’s population “... will be at least 65 years old, or older.”
As that demographic number will soon define Westmount’s population as being among the oldest in both Québec and Canada, Thompson believes the new apartments will provide a positive option for many seniors who do not want, and possibly can’t afford to spend the money they need for a new condo.
“The city is doing everything they can to make sure the building is accessible for older people,” said Thompson. “I really don’t have a problem with that.”
As this is the second time the former city councillor rallied some of his neighbors to convince the city that its registry should include residents who live amid the Sherbrooke Street zone, Thompson also mentioned that none of the city’s sitting councillors asked him to do what he could to help support the Claremont Street project.
“Nobody asked me to do this,” he said. “The fact is that sometimes you have to consider the larger issues even if they don’t directly affect you.”
