ROYALMOUNT 2.0 set to define its own brand

During a recent press conference that took place in his company’s eighth floor office complex, Carbonleo President Andrew Lutfy had a lot to say about what the Royalmount “brand” would mean for both Montreal and the rest of the city’s west end.
“If you want to succeed, you have to develop and sell your own brand,” he said. “That’s the only thing that works in the long run.”
Following the negative reaction that ensued over the company’s initial plans for the multi-billion dollar project, up to 30 well-known private and public organizations chose to join the company’s extensive consultation to help Carbonleo planners improve, and finally sell their project. Thanks to the combined efforts, Lutfy now believes that the new Royalmount project will become the brand that will eventually define the new “mid-town Montreal” which will come into being within the next few years. Aside from its sustainable qualities, the new plan calls for an extensive residential sector that will be combined with complementary commercial and cultural outlets that are expected to reflect the city’s cultural identity.
According to the new plan, the complex will now include some 4,500 new residential units within eight multi-storied towers located on the perimeter around a massive new shopping and entertainment complex built around a well-appointed parkland. Although the project will cost an estimated $7 to $8 billion over the next decade, several components – including office and parking space and a second theatre — have been scaled down in order to make way for significant amounts of green space that will help define what Lutfy defined as the project’s “urban forest.”
“Fact is that we want to bring the rhythm of nature into the city,” said Lutfy.
During his elaborate power-point presentation, Carbonleo VP Claude Marcotte also mentioned that every one of the project’s 7,180 parking spaces will be relegated to underground garage facilities as no cars would be allowed on the 23-hectare site that’s meant to accentuate the site’s “green” component. Based upon initial complaints from the city’s established entertainment venues who denounced the project because of what the project’s competition might do to their business, planners also decided to eliminate one of the project’s two theatres as well as an outdoor venue. While plans still call for hotels, a water park as well as a “cineplex,” Marcotte also mentioned that the project will include a covered pedestrian and cyclist’s bridge that will stretch across the Décarie Expressway to the De La Savane Métro station.
“We’re right on schedule and within our budget,” said Marcotte.
While the project’s initial phase is expected to be completed and ready for occupation by the end of August, 2022, the project’s second phase is expected to be finished by the end of 2028. By the end of 2033, a third and final phase is expected to finish up what has now become the biggest real estate development project in the history of Montreal.
