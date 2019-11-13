As of last week, CAQ Education Minister Jean-François Roberge finally decided to suspend EMSB’s independent school commission for six months after which former federal MP Marlene Jennings was appointed to become the trustee who will now oversee the school board’s affairs. According to the minister, the decision was made following the release of a second Treasury Board report that described a number of ‘financial irregularities’ and other ‘troubling’ issues that defined both the management and administration of the school board’s affairs.
“This report demonstrates that this situation has been going on for a long time,” said the minister during a recent press conference, “...and that it’s the students, the board’s personnel , and the entire community that being force to pay the price.”
But questions have been raised about Roberge’s real motives since the decision came on the heels of French boards complaints that they were being discriminated against because only the English boards retained the right to elect commissioners. And several days after that a Ministry report was leaked to the Journal de Montreal that coloured matters such as the purchase of a $400 watch as a retirement gift to someone with 25 years of service and some wine bought for dinner as being “questionable” financial practices. Additionally, Roberge’s actions came a week after the EMSB sued the Quebec government over Bill 21. Given the pettiness of the report and the timing of the trusteeship, some observers have not rules out political retribution as the true motive for the action.
Following the government’s decision, the EMSB released a short press release in which Anne-Marie Matheson made an effort to reassure both the board’s staff and the public at large that “...this temporary change in governance will have no noticeable impact on the staff nor the students.”
“In short, despite some administrative processes that need improvement, the EMSB – with a 92.4% student success rate – the highest of all public school boards in Québec, remains an education leader in the province, and we all have much to be proud of.”
While school board officials also mentioned that they were pleased to see Ms. Jennings take her place as the school board’s curator, several commissioners, including EMSB Vice-Chairman Joe Ortona, believe the minister’s decision is no surprise considering what’s been done to discredit the school board’s leadership over the past year since the CAQ administration won last year’s provincial election. Aside from the fact that the minister’s decision took place only two weeks after the EMSB’s commissioners decided to follow through with their threat to take the Legault government to court over their contentious Bill 21, Ortona also believes that Roberge is having a hard time dealing with the school board’s success.
“We have a 92.4% success rate, along with the highest graduation rate in the entire province,” said Ortona. “And now, the province with the lowest graduation numbers in all of North America is putting us under curatorship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.