Remembering Jim Liddell

The West Island sports community lost a legendary contributor to many youths’ lives with the passing of Jim Liddell on February 4, 2020 in Oshawa, Ontario at the age of 86. The Westmount born Liddell worked at Bell Canada for over three decades in outside plant engineering and for five years as a telecommunications consultant in Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. Liddell arrived in the West Island in 1965 and became a fixture in the amateur sports scene volunteering on committees, coaching hockey and baseball for many years as well as umpiring baseball and refereeing football. He was a pioneer in Dollard baseball in the 70s and 80s and was honoured with a plaque at Lake Road Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.That was in 2002 when the the fields at Lake Road became known as 3- Jim Field honouring Liddell, Jim Forsyth and Jim Loyello. The Dollard Novice Hockey Tournament was another passion for Liddell, from its inauguration through the glory years when 112 teams in six categories would take part in “The Biggest Little Tournament in the World.” He was also an active member of the Snowdon Oldtimers and loved to play golf with friends he made at the Dorval Municipal golf course. In 1990, Liddell returned to his Alma Mater, McGill University where he served as the football team’s equipment manager for 18 years. Following that, he did the same for the John Abbott Islanders for two years.
Liddell was predeceased by his wife of 47 years Marjorie (Millican) who passed away in 2018 and is survived by his three children Susan Teengs (Len), Gary (Leigh-Anne) and Jeffrey (Barbara) and his six grandchildren (Justin, Jack, Jordan, Jeffrey, Jessica and Amanda). A celebration of his life is being planned to be held in Montreal at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Canada, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, or a local youth sports team in Liddell’s name would be appreciated by the family.
