As the Queen Elizabeth Health Center’s Urgent Care & Walk-In clinic is already known to be one of the busiest ‘front line’ primary care centers in the city, its waiting room is usually filled with patients who understand that it’s going to take some time before it’s their turn to see the doctor.
“People are smart,” said Dr. Marc Roper. “They don’t want to get infected, and they know that it’s not a good idea to spend time in a clinic’s waiting room waiting to see the doctor.”
To that end, Roper told The Suburban that “..we’re doing well.” Thanks to a number of ‘upgrades’ that were recently done to the province’s singular digital medical record system, doctors can now do up to 70% of their routine clinical work over the telephone because of their easy and immediate access to all of their patient’s medical files.
“Thanks to the R.A.M.Q. (Régime d’Assurance Maladie du Québec) digital records, we have all of the information we need,” said Dr. Roper. “We have the patient’s X-rays, we have their specialist reports, we have their pharmaceutical records, so we know what’s going on, and that’s half the battle.”
Although doctors can’t physically examine their patient during a telephone consultation, they do have enough information to call the patient into the clinic should they decide that a physical examination is necessary.
“At that point, we just have them make an appointment, and we see them as soon as they get here,” said Roper.
As the government is already allowing doctors to bill the R.A.M.Q. for their on-line consultations, Dr. Roper believes it won’t be long before video conference facilities such as ZOOM will be used to further improve the system.
“Chances are that this will probably change front-line primary medical care forever,” he said.
Following a detailed question about patients who might call to discuss any or all three of the common COVID symptoms, Dr. Roper said that they should immediately call the government’s special line (1 877 644 4545) for advice after which they will probably be advised to get tested for the virus in one of the government’s downtown clinics. While he believes that it’s going to take “...at least a couple of months,” to know the full extent of how much the virus has penetrated the society at large, Roper also mentioned that he believes the government is doing a good job.
“If people stay home, it will limit the spread of the virus,” he said. “That’s the only way we’re going to be able to stop a rush of very sick people into hospitals that may, or may not be equipped to deal with all of those patients at the same time.”
