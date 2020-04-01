In his daily briefing today Premier Legault underlined that 6000 beds have been freed in hospitals in case people need to be hospitalized. There are now more than enough beds for any peak in cases. And proportionately there are considerably less hospitalized and a much lower death rate than any other jurisdictions. He credits the ability to control the crisis here to certain difficult decisions such as being first to order non-essential businesses closed.
Two new deaths have been reported bringing the total to 33. 4611 cases have been confirmed, that is a smaller increase than yesterday. 307 people are in hospital an increase of 21 and no new admissions to ICU which stand at 82. The Premier said his greatest concern are seniors homes and he stressed that people have to respect the no visitation policy as so many Corona cases are concentrated in seniors homes.
