Eighteen days after the barricades first went up on rail lines across the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a Friday afternoon press conference during which he informed the media that even if discussions regarding rail blockades throughout the country had not been productive, “...the barricades need to come down.”
And as of Monday morning, the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) moved in on the big Tyendinaga blockade that closed down the critically important Montreal- Toronto rail corridor, and aside from some 4 to 6 arrests, reports indicate there was no violence on site. However, following news of the raid, several dozen people drove out of Kahnawake in order to join protesters on the barricade that straddles the Montreal-Candiac line, after which an improvised convoy slowed, and finally stopped all vehicle traffic coming off the Mercier Bridge. Half an hour later, the convoy dispersed before police arrived.And while the Candiac commuter line near Kahnawake is still closed, other barricades – including the one near the St. Lambert canal locks – were dismantled when police showed up with an injunction obtained by the Legault government and quietly let the protesters know they were serious and that it was time they went home. Aside from a lot of garbage, there was no trouble.
The rail line blockades are costing the nation’s economy up to tens of millions per day, and observers on both sides of the issue understand that it is only a question of time before the police move . Questions are also being raised as to who is really in charge of First Nation band councils. During a recent press conference Chief Serge Otsi Simon expressed some concern about the blockades as he mentioned that they would ultimately “...erode support” from the Canadian public and protestors should show compassion for their fellow Canadians.“It reached its purpose, it’s made its point,” said Chief Simon. Within hours, a small but angry crowd rallied in front of the band council’s office after which office employees were asked to leave the premises before activists chained the doors. Soon after, Simon retracted his statement while the blockade was being raised along the Candiac commuter line.
Small groups of protestors at barricades throughout the nation and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs still refuse to recognize a court decision and the approval of their own elected band councils to allow a multi – billion dollar LNG (Liquid natural Gas) pipeline project to make its way through their territory. However, since five out of the six band councils within the Wet’suwet’en nation support the project, many local leaders believe the hereditary chiefs did not have the authority to stop the multi-billion dollar project. As both a matriarch and as one of the deputy hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First nation, Chief Rita George does not agree with the other chiefs who ordered the blockades to be mounted along the Morris West Service Road in northern British Columbia.
“I want the world to know why I am stepping forward as a matriarch” said Chief George during an emotional interview that took place in Houston, BC. “The world thinks that the matriarchs are all behind the protests going on but that’s not true. None of the matriarchs were contacted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.