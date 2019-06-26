Protests mount against CAQ’s Bill #21

Less than a day after the CAQ used ‘closure’ to cut off debate about and against Bills #9 and #21 before the beginning of the National Assembly’s summer recess, at least two to three thousand people showed up in front of Premier Legault’s Montreal office to protest the loss of what many described as an assault against “...their fundamental human rights.”
“Human rights are human rights,” said Samer Majzoub. “Human rights are not a privilege. Human rights are rights, and they must be respected.”
As the president of the Canadian Muslim Forum, Majzoub was only one of the speakers who drew a solid round of applause as hundreds of people continued to walk up the street to join the crowd in front of the premier’s office.
As far as Montreal Immigration lawyer May Chiu is concerned, “Bill #21 is a very unjust and immoral law that effectively violates everyone’s charter rights, and it must not be obeyed.”
“I believe Gandhi was right,” said Chiu. “If a law is immoral, it’s our duty to disobey that law.”
Chiu is also concerned about the tacit message the CAQ government is sending to certain disaffected sectors of the population who routinely discriminate and verbally abuse Québec’s visible minorities – especially women – without fear of any kind of legal consequence. Aside from her concern about the government’s use of the charter’s so-called ‘notwithstanding ‘clause to fend off any kind of judicial protest against their law, Chiu also had a lot to say about the human toll among Québec’s religious minorities – specifically marginalized Muslim women who are routinely subject to racist attacks on the street and in the city’s metros. As of this year, recent SPVM statistics indicate that Muslims were the main victims of hate-motivated crimes in Montreal, abuse against Muslims – mostly women – now account for nearly 60% of the city’s hate-crimes. While the figures are as sad as they are ominous, members of the city’s Muslim community are not surprised.
“In terms of hate-speech (which is not considered to be the same thing as a ‘hate-crime’) we have already seen a huge increase, and now it’s just getting worse,” said Samira Laouni who leads a local organization that promotes inter-faith dialogue.
Others, including Julien Villeneuve, joined a hunger strike because he agreed with Chui’s opinion about the law. During an extensive interview, he also told The Suburban that he resents the CAQ administration’s “...lack of consideration” of the real experience that affects so many lives among Québec’s immigrant communities. As a philosophy professor in one of the city’s better-known junior colleges, Villeneuve agrees that “...it’s a complicated issue, but it’s not a problem.”
“Let’s face it,” he said. “I thought we had won these battle decades ago, but now we’re back to talking about the old rivalries (class, race, language) that used to divide us for years.”
Aside from regular drinks of water, Villeneuve was beginning the third day (52 hours) of his hunger strike in front of the premier’s office.
