Seventy-five years to the day after the Red Army rolled into the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camps on their way to Berlin, city Opposition leader Lionel Perez told The Suburban that he believed that the anniversary would be a good occasion to present a motion by which Montreal could become the first Canadian city to adopt the IRHA’s internationally accepted definition of anti-Semitism.
As defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, “anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
While many believe that the IRHA definition is just as easy to understand as it’s easy to accept what anti-Semitism means to a significant part of the city’s population, Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante refused to accept the definition after which she suggested that Montreal’s City Council should develop its own definition of anti-Semitism. Many observers believe the mayor once again missed an opportunity to connect with a significant part of the city’s population who are more than a little concerned about the rise of anti-Semitism throughout the world. Aside from her suggestion that Montreal’s city council is better equipped to define anti-Semitism than the experts at the IRHA who spent 12 years working on the issue, many observers believe the mayor lacked the leadership that’s required to fight the rise of anti-Semitism and other hate crimes in the city.
The first step in combating the world’s oldest hatred is defining it in all of its contemporary forms,” wrote CIJA Vice-President Eta Yudin. Others, including Perez, believe that the IRHA definition could have become a useful tool by which the city could establish a critical baseline to carry on their fight against racism, hate crimes and assorted hate-related criminal activity.
“Of course we need to remember what happened during the Holocaust,” said Perez, “but as elected officials, we must act to see that it never happens again.” The same night Plante rejected the motion, the city of Vaughan, Ontario under the leadership of Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua passed a similar resolution. Toronto had already designated January 27th as an official Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) has launched a petition to combat anti-Semitism in Montreal. The petition, which can be viewed at cija.ca/ihra-montreal, is referred to as a “call to action” to have Mayor Plante adopt the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism, which she refused to do at council. “We know that anti-Semitism has been rising across Canada, including right here in Montreal,” the CIJA statement says. “We also know that the first step in combating anti-Semitism is to define it. Montreal’s Mayor had the opportunity to take this important first step on Tuesday, January 27, but failed to do so.”The statement also points out that the IHRA definition has been adopted by countries and cities around the world, “including in London, UK, Vaughan, ON (on the same night Plante rjected it), and by the Government of Canada.The CIJA statement also says, “Suggesting that city council is better equipped to define anti-Semitism than the Jewish community is ludicrous. We are asking for your help to let the Mayor know that you want city council to reverse this decision, and adopt the IHRA definition. Join us in telling Mayor Plante that combating anti-Semitism is important to you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.