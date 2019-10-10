Observant Jews should vote right now

Though the upcoming Federal Election is taking place on October 21, the Jewish High Holiday of Shemini Atzeret, there are options, and the best among them is to vote right now.
In Mount-Royal riding, home to one of Canada’s largest Jewish communities, just head over to the Elections Canada office in Decarie Square (6900 Decarie Boulevard suite 250, located right next door to Dollarama). Observant Jews can go Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. Simply present yourself at the second floor office with photo ID and proof of address in order to cast your ballot before October 15 at 6 p.m.
It is a write in ballot so you must know the full name of your chosen candidate to cast a ballot. Two of the four official ad-vance poll dates are scheduled on Shabbat and Sukkot respectively, leaving only Friday October 11 and Sunday October 13 as dates to vote in advance polls. You may also be eligible for a special mail-in ballot that you must obtain from Elections Canada.
You can apply online at the same Elections Canada office in Decarie Square. Elections Canada Office: Decarie Square, 6900 Boulevard Decarie #250 Call 1-866-218-9729.
