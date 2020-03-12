The Montmorency Nomades men’s team finished in third place at the Reseau du Sport Etudiant du Quebec (RSEQ) Division I Basketball Provincials on Sunday afternoon defeating the host Dawson Blues 87-78. Dawson got off to a fast break holding a six point edge at the end of the first quarter 21-15. The Nomades responded in the second stanza, moving past the Blues to take a 37-34 score into the break. A mere two points separated the combatants aas play headed to the final quarter of play with Montmorency up 58-56 It was the final push by Montmorency in the fourth to secure the victory and the bronze medals as the Nomades poured in 29 points to Dawson’s 22. The second quarter was back and forth with the lead changing hands on several occasions. Dig as much as Dawson did, they could not catch and surpass the Nomades . Leading the way for Montmorency was Daniel Sydeneus with 17 points, 10 of those coming from the free throw line. Anthony Gervais chipped in with 16 and Charles Cousins with a 14 point game. The Lady Nomades finished fourth after dropping a 69-53 decision to St. Lambert. The hot hands for Montmorency in that game were Reine Ndome with 16 points, Grace Coffee with 14 and Fatema Achi with 10.
Nomades land bronze finish at RSEQ basketball Provincials
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
