With little more than a sharp knife, some cabbage and a few onions, Jennifer Wong and Evita Karasek are now doing the kind of front-line work that’s going to help a lot of NDG seniors get through the Corvid 19 pandemic.
“We had to close all of our day programs, but we’re going to maintain our ‘Meals on Wheels’,” said New Hope Senior’s Center director Gerry Lafferty. “We know it’s important, and we know how much our clients depend upon the service.”
Only minutes before he sat down with The Suburban to discuss what the center was going to do for local seniors over the next few weeks, Lafferty was working in the kitchen with Wong and Kerasek as the trio began to prepare lunch for up to a hundred clients who depend upon the centre’s assorted food programs for most, if not all of their daily nutrition. According to Lafferty, employees and volunteers now put together anywhere from 200 to 250 meals per day that are delivered to a total of over 400 clients who live in and around NDG, Montreal West and other boroughs. As the kitchen prepares over 1000 (ready to eat) three-course meals per week, three drivers work full time to deliver 85 to 125 hot meals per day over specific routes that span the city’s entire west end.
“And that’s only for our clients,” said Lafferty. “What about the thousands of other people out there who need to eat some decent food?”
As the latest reports indicate that old age and assorted health issues can adversely affect your chances of surviving a virus that’s “...only” supposed to be nothing more than the flu, Lafferty believes that it’s ironic how social isolation may save lives during a pandemic that’s especially dangerous for seniors.
“We used to make an effort to interact with each and every one of our clients because that was often the only human contact they would have all day,” said Lafferty. “Not only was it good for them, but it gave us a chance to assess how they were doing and if they needed any help. Now we’ve changed our protocols, and aside from a couple of hard knocks on the door, there’s little drivers can do except to leave the food at the door. It’s ironic,” said Lafferty.” For years, we’ve been doing everything we can to fight social isolation, and now social isolation is going to be one of the only weapons we’ve got to help seniors see their way through this crisis.”
