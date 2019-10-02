Nearly half a million people come out for last Friday’s climate march

Following last Friday’s march that’s now being described as the biggest demonstration in the city’s history, Montreal has more than a few reasons to be proud of itself and its people. Aside from a single attempt to throw eggs at the prime minister, police authorities report that there was absolutely no violence during a march that included nearly 500 000 people who came out to hear what a Swedish teenager had to say about the existential crisis that could define the politics of our times.
“You are a nation that is allegedly a climate leader, and Sweden is also a nation that is allegedly a climate leader,” said Sweden’s 16 year-old Greta Thunberg. “And in both cases, it means absolutely nothing. Because in both places, it’s just empty words, and the politics needed are nowhere in sight, so we are basically the same.”
Big words from a slight, soft-spoken girl who needed to stand on a box just to reach the microphone so that she could speak, and be heard, by hundreds of thousands of people who came out to see her. Big words from a 16 year-old who only a year ago decided to cut class on a Friday because she wanted her strike to draw attention to a government that she believes lack any kind of a coherent climate change policy. Big words from a teen-ager who, during a brief personal meeting, told Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau that his government wasn’t doing enough to deal with the climate crisis. Big words from a girl who does not like being described as any kind of hero when all she wants is to remind people that “...we must do what we can to save ourselves.”
It was a glorious autumn morning, and it didn’t take long before hundreds of thousands of people began to assemble in the park near the city’s iconic Georges Etienne Cartier statue. While civil and polite, the crowd was having a good time up until the march began to make its way down the street. As promised, Thunberg led the demonstration surrounded by a cohort of indigenous women – many in native costume – who supported and shielded the teenager against crowds of people who wanted to take ‘selfies’ with her. Although firm and polite, security was tight and police were serious about moving people out of the crowd’s way.
“A lot of people love this girl,” said one of them, “...but there might be someone out there who doesn’t, and we want to make sure that nothing happens to her.”
As the march began to make its way through the downtown core, police began to get nervous when people began to rush out of the city’s office towers in order to get a glimpse of Thunberg. Although it took almost three hours to walk all of four kilometers through the city towards the stage that was located near the entrance to the Bonaventure Expressway, Thunberg was still smiling when she thanked the women for their company during their long walk through the city.
Following her brief, yet concise speech, she once again reminded her audience
that the climate strike wasn’t over, and that it was their duty to remind their political leaders to do more about the climate crisis. After a final comment about what had to be the biggest popular demonstration in the city’s history, Thunberg then told her audience that “...the people have spoken, and we will continue to speak out until our leaders listen and act.”
