Fifteen years after it first opened its door, NDG’s ‘Encore’ is still that special bookstore where everybody – including store owner Sean Maddon – loves the thousands of books (mostly paperbacks) neatly placed upon the shelves along the wall. Although small, the store is a regular stop for hundreds of local residents who like to stop in to see what’s come into the store. Others drop in because it’s a welcome break from the rest of the week’s shopping, and it’s always fun to see if they’re going to finally find that book that’s been on their mind for weeks.
“You couldn’t find a better person to work for,” said Aaron Kaufman. As one of the store’s veteran employees, Kaufman said that it doesn’t take long before the employees get to know the store’s regular customers, and even less time to know what they want.
“Modern literature, classics, and Kurt Vonnegut,” said Esmé Pine.
As one of the store’s newer employees, Pine told The Suburban that it’s always a pleasure to work in the store’s “...easy” environment, and that it’s fun to have a chat with its regular clients. According to Kaufman, it’s a family business that’s the result of a shared love of good books and fine recordings that defined Maddon’s relationship with his father. For years, both father and son shared a passion for used books that they used to find at estate sales, auctions and other venues up until they had to think about selling some of their treasures because they had no more room to store all of their books. Eventually, they knew that it was time to think about opening up a store, but it still took nearly 10 years before the cold winter’s day in 2004 when they finally began to sell books out of their Sherbrooke St. store.
“The idea was to make the store open and inviting with a pleasant friendly atmosphere, “writes Sean. “ Comfy chairs, great music, and well-organized sections were a must.”
Years later, the store includes a serious collection of vinyl records, a lot of good graphics, a well-stocked French ‘BD’ (Bandes Dessinées) section along with a decent selection of popular history books.
While the store’s talented and creative employees continue to provide a personalized service that cannot be had in any one of the city’s larger, more corporate bookstores, the little store also reflects a local identity that sets it apart from any and every other store in the city. Already recognized as “...a unique and indispensible community resource,” ‘Encore’ has become a catalyst for local writers and readers who recognize the store’s value as a ‘focal point’ within their own community.
