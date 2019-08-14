NDG consultation defines borough’s “...dreams”

During last Saturday’s public consultation, Loyola District councillor Christian Arsenault had a smile for everyone who bothered to show up at the Benny Cultural Center in order to talk to him about parks – their parks.
“Just tell me about ‘the good, the bad, and the ugly,” said Arsenault, “...and then tell me about your dreams.”
And based upon what the borough’s residents have to say about their parks, it’s not such a bad thing to have a bit of a dream. As the population gets older, the borough’s initial survey results indicate that little more than a bit of shade and comfort are big issues for people who don’t need much more than a bit of exercise and a place where they can meet friends during a summer day. While some said that the borough could do more for the children who wish to use their park during the winter, trees and shade remain the big priorities.
“Fact is that it’s no longer up to a couple of bureaucrats to decide what the borough is going to do with its parks,” said Arsenault. “Once these consultations are over, we’ll know what people want, and if possible — we’re going to do our best to build the kind of park that will serve their community for generations to come.
