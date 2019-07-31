Once known as the NDG Food Depot, NDG’s new Community Food Centre now defines much of what people really mean when they’re talking about both a community’s value and its validity as a local organization. Compared to the depot’s early days when the end of the month meant yet another epic struggle to find and provide a few bags of pasta for dozens of struggling families, NDG’s Community Food Center has become a shared space where dozens of people come together to help prepare, cook and share a good meal with anyone and everyone who wants to join the party.
“It doesn’t take much to make a decent salad,” said CFC volunteer Claude Tellier. “And once everybody starts chopping onions, it’s always interesting to see what comes out of it.”
Although the Food Centre still provides people with emergency access to good, high quality food in a dignified setting that doesn’t compromise their feelings, its pro-active programs do a lot to help people – especially children – build up their cooking and gardening skills. While the centre’s daily lunch menu keeps on making a big difference for many local seniors who use the opportunity to meet their friends and get a decent lunch, the children’s programs give the kids a chance to get their hands dirty in both the kitchen and the garden where they get to learn that there’s more to life than a bag of chips and a popsicle.
As Tellier and the rest of the CFC crew got busy around the 4 picnic tables in St. Raymond’s George St. Pierre Park, the kids slowly began to gather around in order to see what’s going on. While the nearby summer food market was doing gang-buster business, children and parents began to do whatever they could to help make their state-of-the-art salads. Tellier’s Thai salad with a mango and chickpea crumble was an immediate hit as was Gray Lavin’s crunchy cabbage salad with its miso-ginger dressing. Aside from all the chopping, scrapping and grating that was going on around the tables, it was a busy time for CFC supervisor Vivian Li who was making sure that everyone had everything they needed to make up their salads. At that point there were at least two dozen people around the tables while others were lining up to buy their fruit and vegetables at the CFC’s summer market tent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.