NDG apartment fire leaves dozens of people on the street

What should have been just another Saturday night on the couch turned into a major incident when a kitchen fire went out of control and nearly burnt down one of the oldest apartment buildings in NDG.
“It’s sad,” said Ted Floyd as he stood in the doorway of the damaged four-storey building located on Côte St. Antoine Road near the Hampton intersection. “It’s an old building, so there was lots of damage to the apartments, but we’re lucky because everybody managed to get out and no one was hurt.”
According to Floyd, eight out of 16 apartments were heavily damaged by the fire, and “it’s going to take a lot of work to fix them.”
Although firemen were called at around 8 p.m. when the kitchen fire first broke out in the building’s first floor apartment, it didn’t take long for the fire to make its way through the walls into the rest of the building. More were called until over 100 firefighters fought the blaze for hours. At about 1 a.m., the fire was under control, but the damage was done. While most, if not all of the building’s tenants were able to find a place to stay for the night, Floyd stayed on site to make sure both the building and the tenant’s apartments were safe and secure.
“It’s so sad,” he said. “It’s such a beautiful building.”
