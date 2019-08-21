According to Dan Philip — the leader of the city’s Black Coalition — the fact that the Superior Court is prepared to hear the Coalition’s class action lawsuit against the SPVM is important news because Philip believes the lawsuit will provide both the courts and the community with the opportunity to address what he described as “…the rampant abuse and profiling of the city’s minorities by the police.”
During a recent press conference, Black Coalition representative Max Stanley Bazin told the city’s media that the class-action lawsuit was justified by hundreds of assorted events during which residents were being subjected to assorted ‘racial profiling’ events on the part of the city’s SPVM. While several incidents have already made it into the front pages of the city’s media, Bazin said that this was “…just the tip of the iceberg,” and that local residents were being subjected to racial profiling incidents on a weekly – if not on a daily basis.
“In a way, this lawsuit will provide a voice for those who are never heard, and for those (concerned) who wish to seek – and find – justice in court.”
Based upon his recent decision, Superior Court justice André Provost authorized the Black Coalition’s lawsuit against the City of Montreal on behalf of any citizen who was arrested, detained or subject to any kind of racial profiling on the part of the SPVM between mid-August 2017 and January, 2019. In his ruling, Justice Provost hopes the lawsuit will address a long series of outstanding questions including whether the SPVM – and other civic representatives – acted in a discriminatory fashion and violated the rights of the plaintiffs who allege that they were unfairly targeted for detention and arrest because of their race.
According to court documents, the initial case was sparked by an incident that occurred in Old Montreal back in August, 2017, when Alexandre Lamontagne stepped out of a bar to have a look at his phone. Following a bit of eye contact with a passing policeman who went on to ask what he was doing, and if he had any questions, Lamontagne answered with an admittedly testy “What’s your problem?” Further discussions quickly ‘went south’ after which Lamontagne ended up being charged with a series of charges including (verbal) assault and obstruction of justice. Although CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) recorded the incident, it still took more than a year before the crown decided to drop all of the SPVM’s charges against Lamontagne.
While Philip agrees with Judge Provost when he said that the Coalition’s lawsuit will provide the city with an opportunity to address several questions about what he describe as the SPVM’s “...rampant abuse,” against the city’s minorities, Philip also said the lawsuit “...was a victory not only for Montreal’s Black community, but also for justice in Québec and Canada.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.