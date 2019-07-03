During last Monday’s Canada Day parade Montreal’s Mayor Valérie Plante joined several municipal and federal leaders as they followed the Black Watch regiment’s pipes and drums when they led the big parade down the street. Plante made her way down the street with federal tourism minister Mélanie Joly.
Justice Minister David Lametti worked the crowd as he shook hands with friends and supporters along the sidewalk. MP Anthony Housefather shared a few laughs with fellow MP Marc Miller and other west-island MPs. Verdun’s Sterling Downey brought his young son to the parade as he led a cohort of local councillors who were all pleased to see the day when the mayor showed up to lead the city’s big Canada Day parade. The crowd did a lot to reflect Montreal’s multi-ethnic and multi-cultural realities, and there was a lot to see as a host of assorted community groups did their best to stake their claim to the street. In order to spare a lot of feelings, the parade proceeded in alphabetical order as community groups from Afghanistan all the way to Zambia took their star turn in front of the reviewing stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.