Montgomery no longer welcome within Mayor Plante’s ’Projet Montréal’

During last Monday’s press conference in Montreal’s City Hall, Mayor Valérie Plante told the media that due to Borough Mayor Sue Montgomery’s steadfast refusal to fire Annalisa Harris – Montgomery’s chief of staff — she had no choice but to ask Montgomery to leave Projet Montréal’s caucus , and represent the borough as an independent mayor. While it may cause a few problems among local borough councillors who are both members and leaders within the mayor’s party, Montgomery used the social media to defend herself when she wrote that “...it would be irresponsible for me, or any employer, to fire someone without seeing the evidence, and giving that employee a chance to correct any unacceptable behavior, if any, existed.”
As ‘...unacceptable behavior’ seems to lie at the heart of the issue, both Montgomery and Harris said that they would very much like to see a copy of the comptroller – general’s report that’s supposed to provide ample evidence about what Harris did to two employees who accused her of “...psychological harassment.”
“I would be the last person to condone harassment,” writes Montgomery, “...(but) I will not condone a lack of due process. We live in a democracy where people have a right to see the evidence against them, and to defend themselves.”
According to Montgomery, this did not happen, and she could not accept the mayor’s decision to fire Harris without any kind of justifiable proof, or due process.
According to Mayor Plante, Harris would have left her job in order to work on her staff, but “...that was out of the question,” after which Harrris refused a short – term contract to work in the party’s offices as a researcher up until the next election.
According to previous reports, Montgomery’s decision to ask Alan Bond – the city’s comptroller – to look into the borough’s bureaucracy initially caused the problem because she was concerned about the borough’s management along with assorted transparency issues. As an Ottawa veteran with a solid resume, Harris was asked to “...improve” relations with the borough’s bureaucracy because Montgomery wanted to see a lot more “...transparency” – especially when it involved the taxpayer’s dollar. According to Mayor Montgomery, problems occurred after Harris began to ask serious questions about borough affairs and related budget issues that weren’t being properly answered to her satisfaction.
While Mayor Plante admits that she regrets the “...impasse,” especially as several attempts were made to rectify the situation, Borough Mayor Montgomery continues to believe that she made the right decision over a conflict that’s based upon nothing more than a couple of anonymous charges in the comptroller’s so-called ‘confidential’ report.
“Show us the evidence so we can test it,” she said. “There’s something horribly wrong here. We’re lacking transparency, and that is what we need in this city,” said Montgomery.
