This past Sunday the Community Coalition Against Racial Profiling led by City Council Dean Marvin Rotrand, City Council Opposition Leader Lionel Perez and former RCMP Prime Ministerial security officer Alain Babineau, now senior advisor to the Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations attacked the scourge of police profiling that affects so many visible minority communities. Almost 100 organizational leaders from the African-Canadian, south Asian, Filippino, Indigenous, Muslim and Jewish communities turned out in CDN to hear seven speakers demand a permanent end to random police street checks of individuals, the implementation of a race-based police data bank so that the public can follow police practices and policies and more training of police officers now that “reasonable cause” for stopping drivers has been eliminated in our Highway Code. The calls rang out that city authorities – including both police and STM security officers – include a subject’s race when writing up their incident reports. According to Rotrand, it’s been almost three years since two city commissions (Sécurité Publique and Développement Social et Diversité Montréalaise) recommended that police include a subject’s race when they write up their assorted incident reports. As the measure is meant to help provide the basic information required for a coherent statistical analysis about who and why people get stopped by police in Montreal, Rotrand told his audience that it’s not been done yet.
“We have to stop delaying race-based data collection as another way to hide or deny race-based disparities in street checks and traffic stops,” said Babineau. “Two city council committees have already recommended that this be done back in 2017.”
Speaking for the Native Women’s shelter, Coordinator Jessica Quijano told the audience that the police have not put an end to indiscriminate street checks for native women in the city’s downtown core.
“Native presence is growing in Montreal,” said Quijano. “We must question if the SPVM is still effectively ignoring the unanimously adopted City Council motion calling for street checks to be halted except in exceptional situations.”
Based upon conclusions drawn from last October’s independent report that describes how African-Canadians, native people, and those from Arabs countries are (on average) four to five times more likely to be stopped and sometimes arrested by police than white people. SPVM Chief Sylvain Caron announced that the SPVM was already working on a series of measures that would discourage racial profiling as well as better manage police presence and what was loosely described as ‘intervention’ on the street.
“It’s still going to take some time to get them to admit what’s really happening on the street,” said Babineau. “But we’re getting there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.