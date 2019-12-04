As winter weather began to close in on the city, several hundred people showed up at the St. James United Church to hear what Margaret Atwood had to say about The Testaments, her latest novel that extends the original story that’s known as her now world–famous work The Handmaid’s Tale. During a methodical interview, Montreal journalist Anne Lagacé Dowson’s questions about Atwood’s dystopian novel quickly veered along new directions as Atwood reminded her audience about the real violence that’s being done to women all over the world.
Questions about her decision to extend her narrative about the handmaids and what happens to three different women in Gilead — the totalitarian theocracy that’s destroyed the American democracy – turned into a free-wheeling discussion about the reaction against both women and human rights in America and around the world. Following Lagacé’s question about a previous comment made during a conference at America’s West Point Military Academy, Atwood stressed that ‘It could never happen here’ is a fallacious remark, because people should know that it can, “and does happen here.”
“Chaos is dangerous, because it doesn’t take long before Mr. Fix-it shows up,” said Atwood. “That’s when we’re all in trouble.”
As Atwood is only days away from her 80th birthday, Dowson reminded her audience that Canada’s best-known author has already published more than 60 books including poetry, novels, short fiction, essays and other works including Hag Seed — her own, up-to-date version of Shakespeare’s The Tempest. However, following yet another question about Gilead – the totalitarian theocracy as described in The Testaments — Atwood once again reminded her audience that she didn’t make any of this up because the abuse that she writes about in her novel is already happening to women all over the world.
“Someone once said that men are scared by the thought that women might laugh at them,” said Atwood. “And women are frightened by the thought that (their?) men just might kill them.”
Just before the end of the evening, Atwood’s audience did get a laugh when she told them that she was looking forward to the day when people will begin to wear T-shirts that read "Make Margaret Atwood write fiction again!"
