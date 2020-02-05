Legault administration set to expand provincial consignment infrastructure

Only days after the provincial government learned that RSC (Rebuts Solides Canadiens) may be forced to close its operations due to faltering Asian markets for recycled paper, the Legault administration announced its plans to radically expand the province’s consignment system to encourage initial source recycling throughout the province by 2022.
“The proposed deposit will be set at $0.25 for wine and spirits bottles, and $0.10 for all other returnable containers,” declared the government’s press release. “This standardization will simplify the process for both retailers and the public.”
According to Premier François Legault, all beverage containers from 100 ml to 2 litre bottles made of glass, plastic and multi-layered cardboard will be refundable according to a plan that will include everything including “wine, juice and milk cartons.”
This means that in two years’ time, more than four BILLION containers – including up to a billion plastic water bottles – will be funnelled into a circular economy instead of ending up in assorted landfill sites around the city and throughout the province. While this is excellent news for hundreds , if not thousands of people – mostly seniors — who scour the city’s trash looking for refundable cans and bottles for the kind of money that makes all the difference in the world for the poor, it’s also good news for Montreal – a city that’s quickly running out of options as to how it’s going to deal with its mounting piles of garbage.
While some might wonder what’s behind all the sudden interest in the city’s massive recycling effort, further investigation indicates that it’s far more of a good business decision on the part of both the city and the province than just another ‘green’ decision on the part of the Plante administration. Based upon the faltering Asian markets for recycled material (mostly plastic and paper) that’s hobbled the multi-billion dollar industry, cities and companies have been scrambling to upgrade equipment and add labor to help sort, handle, and prepare paper and plastic rubbish. However, as only 9 % of Canada’s 3.2 million tons of Canadian plastic waste gets recycled per year, as much as 2.8 million tons still ends up in landfill sites across the nation. As it’s been decades since the city used to incinerate its garbage, millions of tons of Montreal’s garbage were quietly buried in assorted off-island sites while the city worked to improve its recycling efforts. However, as the city’s landfill sites have only 10 years left before they’re due to be covered, the rush is on to figure out what the city’s going to do with the rest its multiple tons of garbage.
