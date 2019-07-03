Come move for the pleasure and for the cause at Zumbathon, an outdoor event taking place at Carrefour Multisports, 3095 Autoroute Jean-Noël-Lavoie on Friday,July 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zumbathon raises money for Leucan, the Association for Children with Cancer that supports clinical research and provides specific and personalized services to families, including emotion assistance and support, financial assistance, referral services, massage therapy, hosting and support in hospital’s playrooms, sociorecreational activities, an awareness and assistance program in school, end-of-life and bereavement follow-up, as well as the Leucan Information Centre.
You can get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-zumbathon-pour-leucan-62927505864. Tickets are $20 or adults over 16 years old, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children under 6. In case of rain, the event will take place indoors.
